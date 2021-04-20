Lunch at Andeluna
For a truly unique dining experience, visit the Uco Valley winery Andeluna Cellars. Located on 200 picturesque acres with a view of the Andes, Andeluna’s privileged vistas are just as spellbinding as the six-course tasting menu paired premium house wines. What’s special about the meal isn’t just the tantalizing regional cuisine, but the show-kitchen design that allows you to watch the chefs prepare each course. After lunch you can retire to the winery’s grand living room, designed in the style of a French Chateau. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that indulges all five senses. Ruta Provincial 89 Km 11, Gualtallary, Uco Valley; +54 262 242 3226