&Beyond Vira Vira

Parcela 19 - 22a, Pucón, Quetroleufu, Pucón, Región de la Araucanía, Chile
| +56 45 237 4000
Why we love it: Adventure and creature comforts at the gateway to Patagonia

The Highlights:
- A spectacular setting near a lake and active volcano
- Endless activities to enjoy in all seasons
- An on-site cheese factory that supplies the farm-to-table restaurant

The Review:
Best known for its African safari camps, &Beyond has brought its signature adventurous spirit to Chile with this stunning Lake District lodge. The homeland of the Mapuche people, this part of the country—located at the gateway to Patagonia—is dotted by farmlands and villages set around Villarrica Lake, near an active volcano. It’s a wonderland of rainforests, natural lagoons, mountain foothills, and more, all of which guests of Vira Vira can explore with their dedicated guide.  

After a day spent trekking or horseback riding in the national park, taking a helicopter tour (from the lodge’s own helipad), skiing, fly fishing, mountain biking, dog sledding, or river rafting, retreat to the 54-acre estate, which boasts its own working farm, organic vegetable gardens, and cheese factory—so you know the meals in the restaurant are full of fresh, seasonal flavors. (The adjacent clubby bar stocks more than 1,000 different Chilean wines, so there’s plenty to pair with the gourmet dishes, too.) Unpack in one of the six suites, 12 villas, or the single-use, five-bedroom Hacienda, all with rustic-chic decor, natural textiles, and underfloor heating. Soothe weary muscles in one of the two hot tubs or with a treatment in the spa, then grab a glass of wine or a book from the library and settle into the main lounge, where oversized windows frame the otherworldly views.
By Sandra Ramani , AFAR Contributor

