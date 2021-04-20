Ancient Luang Prabang
Luang Prabang, Laos
| +856 71 212 264
OasisFor some the Mekong is for travel, for others the Mekong will provide commerce. At night when crowds disperse and mosquitoes fall asleep a walk down to the Mekong River near central Luang Prabang is well worth the view. The serpentine river carves through the jungle and provides a pristine backdrop for this magical city.
Luang Prabang is fairly small so navigating the city on foot is the best way to experience this ancient city. The Mekong lies to the north of the city and the beautiful Historic District is a peninsula that juts out to wear the Mekong and Nam Khan River meet.
almost 7 years ago
Monk: meet Car
This is what you came for.
Sure it's the exotic smells, the snippet of a town almost buried between two rivers flanked by jungle carpeted hills...
...but it was somebody's promise that this part of SE Asia had actually held time at bay. And in a region where ancient treasures are frequently cheek-to-jowl with crass development, that is no small feat.
A walk through UNESCO designated Luang Prabang seems to constantly veer between its thousand-year roots and its 19th Century French-Colonialist rule:
But no further.
And when you do see an anachronistic tuk-tuk or (gasp) auto they tend to look almost intentionally antiqued.
Like the monk above that strolls non-chalantly by this classic Citroen from the 1950s, a visitor will be challenged to pick apart the constantly shifting provenances of the scenes they encounter, but one thing will be for sure:
It will never feel like the present.
http://www.dontforgetthepepto.com/asia/2011/5/11/elephants-monks-andladymen-oh-my.html
almost 7 years ago
Sharing an umbrella
Late afternoon on the main street of Luang Prabang, two young monks escape the heat.
