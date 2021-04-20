Where are you going?
A Walk Down Tianjin's Memory Lane: Commerce, Culture, and Crafts Tianjin China

Tianjin Ancient Cultural Street, opened in 1986, is one of the city's main tourist attractions. Located on the site of the city's original port district, it's a look back at the city's historic importance. During the Qing dynasty, Tianjin was one of the major port cities in the nation, and the mix of commerce and culture here pays tribute to that history.

Today, there's a mix of shopping and eating options in the area, and most of the shops carry folk crafts that make excellent souvenirs. Along the street, there are also several museums, public buildings, temples, and examples of classic Chinese architecture. The Mazu temple is a quiet spot amid the commerce. An afternoon wander should yield excellent photos, some good gifts for friends back home, and a full belly.

Along with other local specialties, you'll find, erduoyan (another local take on fried dough) and tea soup. In March, the Huanghui Fair brings festivities with parades, stilt walkers, and more.

By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

