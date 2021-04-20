Where are you going?
Anchovies & Olives

1550 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Website
| +1 206-838-8080
Have Some Squid Ink on Your Spaghetti

One of local celebrity chef Ethan Stowell’s restaurants, Anchovies and Olives describes itself as “an Italian-inspired seafood and pasta joint.” The ever-changing dinner menu offers appetizers like fried chickpeas with smoked paprika and lemon, pasta dishes including the squid ink spaghetti neri, and entrees like black cod with pickled cippolini, buttered turnips, hazelnuts (there are a couple of fish-free options on the menu, but not many). On Sunday through Thursday, Oyster Power Hour goes from 5 to 6 p.m. and again 10 p.m. to close; the selected daily oyster is $1.50 each, plus a daily beer special and $6 prosecco. Reservations recommended, as this popular place fills up quickly.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

