Anchor & Hope

Lobster Roll in San Francisco

Lobster rolls in San Francisco? Anchor and Hope met all my needs for my New England food fix with a San Francisco twist. I ordered the lobster roll which had the authentic New England hotdog bun, buttered on both sides. Overall, a solid lobster roll outside of New England but instead of french fries, I ordered the tater tots which were pretty good.



To wash down the lobster roll, I ordered from the long list of IPA beers. Only after I ordered, did I realize that they had Pliny the Elder in stock which means there will be a follow up visit to Anchor and Hope!