Anchor & Hope
83 Minna St
| +1 415-501-9100
Sun 5:30pm - 9:15pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 1:45pm, 5:30pm - 9:45pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:45pm
Anchor & Hope in San FranciscoAnchor & Hope is a great seafood restaurant located on the SoMa/FiDi border in downtown San Francisco. Specializing in seafood, I love to visit them for oysters and beer after work. They have yummy house made fries and a killer lobster roll. The design is whimsical, the staff is really cool and most importantly, the seafood is fresh!
almost 7 years ago
Lobster Roll in San Francisco
Lobster rolls in San Francisco? Anchor and Hope met all my needs for my New England food fix with a San Francisco twist. I ordered the lobster roll which had the authentic New England hotdog bun, buttered on both sides. Overall, a solid lobster roll outside of New England but instead of french fries, I ordered the tater tots which were pretty good.
To wash down the lobster roll, I ordered from the long list of IPA beers. Only after I ordered, did I realize that they had Pliny the Elder in stock which means there will be a follow up visit to Anchor and Hope!
