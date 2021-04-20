Anantara Quy Nhon Villas
Cầu Bãi Dại, Ghềnh Ráng, Thành phố Qui Nhơn, Bình Định, Vietnam
| +84 256 3840 132
Photo courtesy of Anantara
Anantara Quy Nhon VillasWhy we love it: An all-villa beach retreat that offers a break from Vietnam’s bustling cities
The Highlights:
- Spacious villas with private plunge pools
- A serene location overlooking the ocean
- Local experiences that help guests explore Quy Nhon
The Review:
Set amid 18 acres of tropical gardens on a secluded bay, the all-villa Anantara Quy Nhon brings luxury to Vietnam’s south-central coast. Here, the 26 one- and two-bedroom villas each feature their own infinity pool, as well as spacious sundecks and floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in the ocean views. Bathrooms include double sinks, oversized bathtubs, and two showers—one outside and one inside with a door leading directly to your pool—making it easy to stay in your room all day. Should you want to socialize with other guests, however, there’s also a common pool overlooking the ocean, lined with umbrellas and sun loungers for relaxing in the shade.
Designed to blend into the surrounding landscape, the hotel was crafted with local materials, from the wood on the villa sundecks to the Vietnamese blue stone accents in the common areas. Regional influences continue in the all-day restaurant Sea.Fire.Salt, where the menu highlights Quy Nhon’s abundance of seafood. Diners can order everything from oysters and scallops to sea bass and spiny lobster cooked on Himalayan salt bricks, then enhance their dish with a variety of rare salts from around the world. Also on site is a swim-up bar serving cocktails and Vietnamese craft beers, and a spa perched on a cliff above the bay. While it’s tempting to spend all your time on property, make space for one of the hotel’s local experiences—which range from cooking classes and temple visits to lunch at a nearby fisherman’s village—and get a taste of the surrounding area.