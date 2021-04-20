Where are you going?
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

123 123/1 Charoen Prathet Rd, ตำบลช้างคลาน Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
Website
| +66 53 253 333
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Set against manicured gardens that once housed the British consulate, Anantara’s Chiang Mai outpost is a striking blend of East and West. First, there’s the structure itself—a modernist wood-and-glass box hidden behind walls of bamboo, just a few minutes’ drive to Chiang Mai’s night bazaar and Tha Pae Gate. Inside, 84 streamlined guest rooms feature terrazzo soaking tubs and minimalist teak furnishings. Then there’s the outdoor restaurant, where Peruvian and Indian cuisine coexist in dishes like snapper ceviche and tandoori lamb chops. For lighter fare, don’t miss the traditional afternoon tea, when guests can enjoy freshly prepared scones while gazing out over the Mae Ping River.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
