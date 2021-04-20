Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Set against manicured gardens that once housed the British consulate, Anantara’s Chiang Mai outpost is a striking blend of East and West. First, there’s the structure itself—a modernist wood-and-glass box hidden behind walls of bamboo, just a few minutes’ drive to Chiang Mai’s night bazaar and Tha Pae Gate. Inside, 84 streamlined guest rooms feature terrazzo soaking tubs and minimalist teak furnishings. Then there’s the outdoor restaurant, where Peruvian and Indian cuisine coexist in dishes like snapper ceviche and tandoori lamb chops. For lighter fare, don’t miss the traditional afternoon tea, when guests can enjoy freshly prepared scones while gazing out over the Mae Ping River.