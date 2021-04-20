Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort & Spa
Bazaruto, Inhambane, Mozambique
Photo courtesy of Anantara Bazaruto Resort
Discover Paradise Island with Anantara Bazaruto ResortI’m always wary of any place that calls itself paradise, but Paradise Island, a 40-minute boat ride off the coast of Bazaruto Island, lives up to its name. The staff at Anantara can organize magical day-trips to the island with a chef, local guide, and snorkeling guide. While the chef set up a table and chairs under the shade of a tent and started to stoke a fire on the grill, my guide led me around the largely uninhabited island and told me a bit about its history. In the 1950s and 1960s, Paradise Island (sometimes also called Santa Carolina Island) was a destination for wealthy Brits with a penchant for fishing and partying. The crumbling ruins of the island’s once famed resort still remain and we were able to wander around the now empty rooms and look out across the sea. Our guide, Fernando, told us his father had been a skipper and he grew up visiting this island. After the tour I went for a long snorkel with Anantara’s guide who has a Jacques Cousteau–like knowledge of the area’s sea life.
The real treat though was lunch. Awaiting us was a seafood feast that started with tuna sashimi and was followed by grilled prawns and lobster, of course all paired with champagne. Rather than return by boat, Anantara can arrange a helicopter ride back to the resort so that guests can take in the incredible white sand dunes from above. The experience was about as close to paradise as I’ve ever come.