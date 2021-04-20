Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Anani Restaurant, Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club

Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-959-2222
A Healthy Punta Cana Start Punta Cana Dominican Republic

A Healthy Punta Cana Start

Since you're on vacation, there is a chance you went overboard at dinner, or at lunch, or even while chilling at the beach—which is, of course, perfectly ok. But if your trip begins to weigh you down, and your shorts are getting a little tighter than they should be, consider starting the day right with one of the healthy breakfast options available at the Westin's excellent Anani Restaurant. The fruit and yogurt parfait is fresh and naturally sweet, and enough to keep most people going until lunch, while the white omelet with spinach is an excellent choice for those after something with a little more substance.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points