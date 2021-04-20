Anani Restaurant, Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic

A Healthy Punta Cana Start Since you're on vacation, there is a chance you went overboard at dinner, or at lunch, or even while chilling at the beach—which is, of course, perfectly ok. But if your trip begins to weigh you down, and your shorts are getting a little tighter than they should be, consider starting the day right with one of the healthy breakfast options available at the Westin's excellent Anani Restaurant. The fruit and yogurt parfait is fresh and naturally sweet, and enough to keep most people going until lunch, while the white omelet with spinach is an excellent choice for those after something with a little more substance.