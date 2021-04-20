Ananda
Sahastradhara Road,, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 249001, India
+91 135 243 8651
Photo courtesy of Ananda
Yoga Retreats: Ananda, IndiaThe residence of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal (an Indian princely state) is now a 100-acre spa resort in the Himalayas devoted to hatha yoga and holistic and Ayurvedic wellness programs. Prior to arrival, guests fill out an Ayurveda and wellness consultation form so that their classes and treatments can be personalized. A typical day might include morning yoga, an afternoon spa treatment, and a sundown tiger safari.
This story appeared in the January/February 2011 issue.