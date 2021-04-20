Where are you going?
Ananda

Sahastradhara Road,, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 249001, India
+91 135 243 8651
Yoga Retreats: Ananda, India

The residence of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal (an Indian princely state) is now a 100-acre spa resort in the Himalayas devoted to hatha yoga and holistic and Ayurvedic wellness programs. Prior to arrival, guests fill out an Ayurveda and wellness consultation form so that their classes and treatments can be personalized. A typical day might include morning yoga, an afternoon spa treatment, and a sundown tiger safari.

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30