Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ananda

Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
Website
Balloons Over Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Ananda Pahto - Pearl of Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Balloons Over Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Ananda Pahto - Pearl of Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan Nyaung-U Myanmar

Balloons Over Bagan

You do not want to miss this. We were lucky to be the only two individuals chosen from the standby list on the day we flew over Bagan. The experience is as cerebral as it is exhilarating. The company that operates Balloons Over Bagan makes the experience completely safe (they have an excellent record and reputation). I would recommend reserving a spot 6 months in advance if you can plan that far ahead (it's ~$300 a person, and worth every penny). As you can imagine, this is a rightfully popular activity in Bagan.
By Sean Dubberke

More Recommendations

Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan

Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan tells you the long story of Mandalay Dynasty.
Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Ananda Pahto - Pearl of Bagan

Pearl of Bagan - Ananda Pahto lies in the middle of Old Bagan which is one of the main temples and must-sees in Bagan area.
Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan

Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan tells you the long story of Mandalay Dynasty.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points