Ananda
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
Balloons Over BaganYou do not want to miss this. We were lucky to be the only two individuals chosen from the standby list on the day we flew over Bagan. The experience is as cerebral as it is exhilarating. The company that operates Balloons Over Bagan makes the experience completely safe (they have an excellent record and reputation). I would recommend reserving a spot 6 months in advance if you can plan that far ahead (it's ~$300 a person, and worth every penny). As you can imagine, this is a rightfully popular activity in Bagan.
almost 7 years ago
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan
Buddha figure in Ananda Pahto in Bagan tells you the long story of Mandalay Dynasty.
almost 7 years ago
Ananda Pahto - Pearl of Bagan
Pearl of Bagan - Ananda Pahto lies in the middle of Old Bagan which is one of the main temples and must-sees in Bagan area.
almost 7 years ago
