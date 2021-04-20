Learning to Surf in Montezuma, Costa Rica

I'd never surfed nor wanted to until l I booked a week-long stay at a Yoga and Surf retreat in Montezuma, Costa Rica. I was interested in the Yoga but surfing was included in the package so I made use of the opportunity to try something new. Excitement was my first reaction until fear set in. What if I drowned got attacked by a shark? I arrived at the beach on a beautiful but windy day. The surf was pretty fierce and the instructor thought the lesson might be cancelled. We walked for about a mile to the section of beach where the lessons took place and learned they would not be cancelled. I was terrified. The waves were huge. Seasoned surfers were already out there and getting tossed around like rag dolls. I got a very brief lesson on how to get the board past the breakwater and how to stand on the board. I put a brave face on, walked to the water's edge and charged into the breakwater...and was tossed like a rag doll. But it wasn't so bad! All the thoughts I had were gone. Over and over again, I was tossed around only to turn around and do it again until I set my eye on one wave, a big one. I shut everything out, got on that board, waited for that right moment and stood up and rode it all the way to shore. I left the beach that day with a new-found respect for the sea and a new-found love for surfing. Did I mention I was the only one in my class that successfully rode a wave all the way to shore? Who knew I was a natural!