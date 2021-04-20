Where are you going?
Anafiotika, Athens 10555

Walkway in Anafiotika Athens Greece
Walkway in Anafiotika Athens Greece
Walkway in Anafiotika

Anafiotika is best described as a tiny village planted in the middle of a major city. I still think anyone visiting Athens should make an effort to venture away from the usual sights and explore this hidden gem. You'll find scenic walkways such as this one around every turn, and some wonderful eateries tucked away from the barrage of tourists.
By Alex M.

Grabbing a nap in Anafiotika

Stray animals are nothing new in Greece. Everywhere you go in any city or village, you're bound to catch a dog or cat laying out somewhere. Strolling through Anafiotika, my fiance caught this little one enjoying an afternoon slumber in a shadey spot.

