Anafiotika, Athens 10555
Anafiotika, Athina 105 58, Greece
Walkway in AnafiotikaAnafiotika is best described as a tiny village planted in the middle of a major city. I still think anyone visiting Athens should make an effort to venture away from the usual sights and explore this hidden gem. You'll find scenic walkways such as this one around every turn, and some wonderful eateries tucked away from the barrage of tourists.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Grabbing a nap in Anafiotika
Stray animals are nothing new in Greece. Everywhere you go in any city or village, you're bound to catch a dog or cat laying out somewhere. Strolling through Anafiotika, my fiance caught this little one enjoying an afternoon slumber in a shadey spot.