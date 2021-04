An Lam Saigon River Private Residence 21/4 Trung Street, Vĩnh Phú, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Vietnam

Resort living in Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City can be a daunting blur of motorbikes, aggressive vendors, and too much excellent food to choose from. A stay at the An Lam Saigon River hotel, just 15 minutes by speedboat from the city center, makes you feel like the cherished guest of a friend (who happens to have an fabulous house, tropical garden, and private plunge pools for her guests). It's an oasis that allows travelers to get the full Ho Chi Minh City experience while receiving the full pampering of a resort.