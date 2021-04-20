Amsterdam Brewing Company
45 Esandar Dr, Toronto, ON M4G 4C5, Canada
| +1 416-504-1040
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm
Fly with Maverick and GoseToronto's craft beer scene is exploding. Amsterdam Brewing has been at the forefront of the craft scene for many years, but with a brand new brewing facility in an up and coming part of town, and a line of great new suds—some experimental, some classic—they're poised to do exciting things in the name of beer.
North American drinkers are likely familiar with the saison style—one of my personal favorites—but the gose may be new. A must try.
Stop in at the brewery for a sample or two.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Toronto's Newest "It" Patio: Amsterdam Brewery
With its second location right in the heart of the Harbourfront neighbourhood, with a stellar view of the lake, this newly opened brew pub will be the newest and best patio Toronto has on offer and stiff competition for The Watermark, down the street.
Perch yourself on a Muskoka chair, order some Amsterdam brew or take some from their shop home.
This is also a fantastic place for groups since it's central to most of the hotels as well as for a party. (There are 325 seats on the patio and seats for over 800 inside).
If your hungry, there's an extensive menu, as well (though I haven't eaten here).
