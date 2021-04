Amsterdam Brewing Company

With its second location right in the heart of the Harbourfront neighbourhood, with a stellar view of the lake, this newly opened brew pub will be the newest and best patio Toronto has on offer and stiff competition for The Watermark, down the street.Perch yourself on a Muskoka chair, order some Amsterdam brew or take some from their shop home.This is also a fantastic place for groups since it's central to most of the hotels as well as for a party. (There are 325 seats on the patio and seats for over 800 inside).If your hungry, there's an extensive menu, as well (though I haven't eaten here).