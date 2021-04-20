Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amstel Botel Amsterdam

NDSM-Pier 3, 1033 RG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 626 4247
Botel: Amsterdam's Floating Hotel Amsterdam The Netherlands
Check Availability >

Botel: Amsterdam's Floating Hotel

Houseboats are plentiful on Amsterdam's canals, offering a nautical lifestyle and views over the city's renowned waterways. To replicate the experience as a tourist, head for Botel at NDSM pier, offering 175 simply furnished rooms aboard a boat on the River IJ.

Prices are competitive at this no-frills accommodation alternative, where you'll find a hotel bar, pool and pinball tables, and a dart board. Access to central Amsterdam is easy via the free ferry that chugs to Central Station every half-hour until midnight. In the wee hours, Botel provides free bus transport to and from the station. 

Stay in a waterside room and enjoy sunsets over the Ij. Or choose the land side, overlooking funky NDSM shipyard, now a hip, cultural destination in Noord-Amsterdam where theater festivals and exhibitions are held throughout the year. Nearby dining options include Pllek, serving international cuisine with a Dutch twist in a transformed shipping container. For nightlife and casual meals and drinks, both Noorderlicht and IJ-kantine are good alternatives.

All Botel rooms have private baths and cushy duvets. A Continental and English breakfast with sausage, eggs and other hot dishes is served each morning. Guest parking is free.

By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points