Amstel Botel Amsterdam
NDSM-Pier 3, 1033 RG Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 626 4247
Botel: Amsterdam's Floating HotelHouseboats are plentiful on Amsterdam's canals, offering a nautical lifestyle and views over the city's renowned waterways. To replicate the experience as a tourist, head for Botel at NDSM pier, offering 175 simply furnished rooms aboard a boat on the River IJ.
Prices are competitive at this no-frills accommodation alternative, where you'll find a hotel bar, pool and pinball tables, and a dart board. Access to central Amsterdam is easy via the free ferry that chugs to Central Station every half-hour until midnight. In the wee hours, Botel provides free bus transport to and from the station.
Stay in a waterside room and enjoy sunsets over the Ij. Or choose the land side, overlooking funky NDSM shipyard, now a hip, cultural destination in Noord-Amsterdam where theater festivals and exhibitions are held throughout the year. Nearby dining options include Pllek, serving international cuisine with a Dutch twist in a transformed shipping container. For nightlife and casual meals and drinks, both Noorderlicht and IJ-kantine are good alternatives.
All Botel rooms have private baths and cushy duvets. A Continental and English breakfast with sausage, eggs and other hot dishes is served each morning. Guest parking is free.