Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amritsar

Amritsar, Punjab, India
Website
Sari Shopping Amritsar India

Sari Shopping

Every woman should be able to try on a sari. Delicate, bedazzled, jewel-toned sheets of fabric draped over your body, that make every shape look regal.

When in India, small shops with towers of fabrics line the walls, inviting you in. The floor is turned into a large futon for comfort, as you will be sitting on the floor for the fitting. Pick a color, style, and adornment level, and they will find what you are looking for.

I bought one. Never worn it back home - have no idea how to put it on. But it sure does sit pretty.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points