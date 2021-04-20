Amritsar Amritsar, Punjab, India

Sari Shopping Every woman should be able to try on a sari. Delicate, bedazzled, jewel-toned sheets of fabric draped over your body, that make every shape look regal.



When in India, small shops with towers of fabrics line the walls, inviting you in. The floor is turned into a large futon for comfort, as you will be sitting on the floor for the fitting. Pick a color, style, and adornment level, and they will find what you are looking for.



I bought one. Never worn it back home - have no idea how to put it on. But it sure does sit pretty.