Amphawa Floating Market, Bangkok

Once known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle dishes and grilled seafood. Take an evening boat ride to explore the market while fireflies glimmer.Fri.–Sun., noon to 8 p.m. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.