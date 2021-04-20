Where are you going?
Amphawa Floating Market

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
Website
| +66 86 836 1445
Amphawa Floating Market, Bangkok Amphawa Thailand

More info

Fri - Sun 12pm - 9:30pm

Amphawa Floating Market, Bangkok

Once known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle dishes and grilled seafood. Take an evening boat ride to explore the market while fireflies glimmer.
Fri.–Sun., noon to 8 p.m. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Jenna Scatena , AFAR Contributor

