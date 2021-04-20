Amphawa Floating Market
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
| +66 86 836 1445
Photo by Ingram Publishing/SuperStock
Fri - Sun 12pm - 9:30pm
Amphawa Floating Market, BangkokOnce known as the “Venice of the East,” Bangkok is still filled with floating markets, which remind visitors of a time when the region had more canals than roads. Fifty miles outside the city, the Amphawa Floating Market is a favorite for noodle dishes and grilled seafood. Take an evening boat ride to explore the market while fireflies glimmer.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.