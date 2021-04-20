Where are you going?
Amore B&B

152 Long Road
Website
| +61 7 5545 2330
Old-world charm on Mt Tamborine Eagle Heights Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30pm - 6:30pm

Walking up to Amore B&B, I felt like I was in the Deep South. The garden, slightly overgrown, romantically frames the stately, powder-blue house fringed with wide verandahs on both storeys. The owner shows off her love for French-style furniture in plush rooms, some of which come with their own private part of the verandah. It's also right across the road from the glorious Mt Beer Brewery & Witches Falls Cheese, the perfect spot for a weekend of beer, cheese, sleep, repeat.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

