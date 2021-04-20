Old-world charm on Mt Tamborine
Walking up to Amore B&B, I felt like I was in the Deep South. The garden, slightly overgrown, romantically frames the stately, powder-blue house fringed with wide verandahs on both storeys. The owner shows off her love for French-style furniture in plush rooms, some of which come with their own private part of the verandah. It's also right across the road from the glorious Mt Beer Brewery & Witches Falls Cheese, the perfect spot for a weekend of beer, cheese, sleep, repeat.