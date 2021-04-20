Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ammochostos, Cyprus

Famagusta
Abandoned Churches Cyprus

Abandoned Churches

One of many, many dilapidated cathedrals in northern Cyprus. Most of theme were built by the Venetians when they ruled the island, and then converted to Greek-Orthodox churches under Ottoman rule.

Unfortunately, the authorities there aren't doing much to maintain them, but they are completely open for public viewing. Walking around the walled sections of Famagusta, we 'discovered' about 5 of them. They sit in fields between houses and businesses, and are interesting to look around in. It's hard to appreciate just how enormous some of them are, so I had my friend pose on the steps to get a sense of the scale.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30