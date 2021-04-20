Ammochostos, Cyprus Famagusta

Abandoned Churches One of many, many dilapidated cathedrals in northern Cyprus. Most of theme were built by the Venetians when they ruled the island, and then converted to Greek-Orthodox churches under Ottoman rule.



Unfortunately, the authorities there aren't doing much to maintain them, but they are completely open for public viewing. Walking around the walled sections of Famagusta, we 'discovered' about 5 of them. They sit in fields between houses and businesses, and are interesting to look around in. It's hard to appreciate just how enormous some of them are, so I had my friend pose on the steps to get a sense of the scale.