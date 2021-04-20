Ammersee
Ammersee, 86911, Germany
Relaxing Getaway Near Munich
If you are visiting Munich and would like a tranquil getaway far from the tourist crowd, I highly recommend Lake Ammersee. Located in upper Bavaria about 30 minutes southwest of Munich, the lake (German's sixth largest), was scooped out by glaciers retreating to the Alps.
The lake is surrounded by wooded hills and offers views of the Alps in the far distance. Activities include swimming, boating, paddle boarding, hiking, sailing and more. There are also quiet beaches.
Small towns surrounding Ammersee have warm, friendly Bavarian ambience. Locals consider it a "low key" destination. This is a wonderful place to decompress, breathe fresh air and enjoy local hospitality.