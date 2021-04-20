Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ammersee

Ammersee, 86911, Germany
Relaxing Getaway Near Munich Utting Germany

Relaxing Getaway Near Munich


If you are visiting Munich and would like a tranquil getaway far from the tourist crowd, I highly recommend Lake Ammersee. Located in upper Bavaria about 30 minutes southwest of Munich, the lake (German's sixth largest), was scooped out by glaciers retreating to the Alps.

The lake is surrounded by wooded hills and offers views of the Alps in the far distance. Activities include swimming, boating, paddle boarding, hiking, sailing and more. There are also quiet beaches.

Small towns surrounding Ammersee have warm, friendly Bavarian ambience. Locals consider it a "low key" destination. This is a wonderful place to decompress, breathe fresh air and enjoy local hospitality.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points