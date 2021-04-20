Ami's Inn Haizhu, Guangzhou, China

Spicy, Authentic Sichuan Food in a Romantic Setting I've given up trying to count the number of Chinese cuisines, but I haven't given up trying to eat them all.



Ami's Inn offers up Chongqing-style dishes in a hip setting along the Pearl River. Like many of the best dishes in China, the food here is straightforward and simple, with a focus on fresh and flavorful. Chongqing is the capital of Sichuan, a popular Chinese cuisine within the U.S. and elsewhere in the West, so tourists will find authentic versions of many of their old standby dishes from home, here.



The signature dish is Chongqing Cold Noodle—a basic noodle dish made with "numbing" Sichuan peppers. For those familiar with Kungpao Chicken, you'll find it here as the highly-recommended Gongpao Chicken.



A few things to note: This place tends to serve comparatively smaller portions. With the romantic waterfront setting and upscale atmosphere, it’s an ideal (but not wildly overpriced) date spot. The non-smoking area is divided by a set of painted Chinese bamboo.



Address: Located within the "Party Pier," Ami's Inn is in area A (A01-05), along Yuejiang Xi Road.