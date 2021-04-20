Where are you going?
amfitheater

32 5111 Sabinovská Prešov Prešov Prešov Prešovský kraj, 080 01 Prešov, Slovakia
+421 51/749 84 90
Dobry Festival in E. Slovakia Presov Slovakia

Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 12pm

Dobry Festival in E. Slovakia

I was fortunate enough to be in the eastern city of Presov for the annual Dobry Festival that featured several local bands that have become famous throughout the country - one particular band is IMT Smile.

One of the bands was that of the Hollywood martial arts actor Steven Seagal. The actor is quite a good blues guitarist; a lot better musician than an actor, I must admit.

The festival takes place towards the end of June every year.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

