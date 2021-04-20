amfitheater
Dobry Festival in E. SlovakiaI was fortunate enough to be in the eastern city of Presov for the annual Dobry Festival that featured several local bands that have become famous throughout the country - one particular band is IMT Smile.
One of the bands was that of the Hollywood martial arts actor Steven Seagal. The actor is quite a good blues guitarist; a lot better musician than an actor, I must admit.
The festival takes place towards the end of June every year.