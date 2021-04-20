Ames Hotel

Contemporary Design Meets Old World Style At The Ames

Greeted by a Studio Roso chandelier upon entering the Ames, the mirrored reflecting light sets the tone for this luxurious boutique hotel. The historic building is filled with sunshine from the large windows and offers a gym, chic bar and minimalist decor.Close to shopping, Faneuil Hall, Beacon Hill and lots of great restaurants, this eco-friendly spot is 'Glamorously Green'.