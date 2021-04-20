Ames Hotel
1 Court St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
| +1 617-979-8100
A Modern Hotel In The Heart Of BostonModern and spare, the design of the Ames hotel in central Boston is in sharp contrast to the bricks and steeples of the surrounding neighborhood. The location can't be beat, and the staff is attentive and helpful.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Contemporary Design Meets Old World Style At The Ames
Greeted by a Studio Roso chandelier upon entering the Ames, the mirrored reflecting light sets the tone for this luxurious boutique hotel. The historic building is filled with sunshine from the large windows and offers a gym, chic bar and minimalist decor.Close to shopping, Faneuil Hall, Beacon Hill and lots of great restaurants, this eco-friendly spot is 'Glamorously Green'.