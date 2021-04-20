Where are you going?
AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Website
| +1 786-777-1000
NBA Champs & More at the American Airlines Arena Miami Florida United States

While strolling through bustling downtown Miami, be sure to stop into the city's main attraction, the American Airlines Arena. The stadium is a large concert/sports venue, hosting musical act such a Madonna, Taylor Swift and Laday Gaga. Other events include Latin singers and entertainers and world-famous acts like Cirque de Soleil.

It's also home to the 2012/2013 NBA champions - the Miami Heat. Be sure to stop into the heat retail store to purchase your favorite gear, including collectable Heat memorabilia.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

