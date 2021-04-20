AmericanAirlines Arena
601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
| +1 786-777-1000
Photo by American Airlines Arena
NBA Champs & More at the American Airlines ArenaWhile strolling through bustling downtown Miami, be sure to stop into the city's main attraction, the American Airlines Arena. The stadium is a large concert/sports venue, hosting musical act such a Madonna, Taylor Swift and Laday Gaga. Other events include Latin singers and entertainers and world-famous acts like Cirque de Soleil.
It's also home to the 2012/2013 NBA champions - the Miami Heat. Be sure to stop into the heat retail store to purchase your favorite gear, including collectable Heat memorabilia.