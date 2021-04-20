American Way American Way, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA

American Market If you’re in National Harbor from May to October, you’re in for a treat that you would only ordinarily find in a city or town—an open air market. On Saturdays, from 10am-4pm, American Way is transformed into a pedestrian only thoroughfare that’s filled with vendors selling everything from jewelry to artwork to fresh produce. It’s not a big market but it’s just right for a quick morning stroll. I like to get there a few minutes before the market opens up—it’s the perfect time to talk to the vendors and get to know them. As you would expect, everyone is from the area and each seems to have a very interesting story behind how their stand came to be. The guys at Puddin’ sell Southern style comfort foods based on their grandmother’s recipe. It’s wonderful stuff.



My favorite stand though belongs to Miller Farms, a local produce provider from Clinton, MD. In the summer time, their fruits and homemade pies are to die for. Someone knows their way around good pie crust. The people who staff the stand are super friendly and they will help you pick produce or recommend which homemade baked item to buy. The waterfront at National Harbor is a perfect place for a picnic. Pick up a Miller’s fruit pie, some fruits, then stop in at the nearby Potomac Gourmet Market for the rest of the food, and drink items.