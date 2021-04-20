All Signs Point to Cincinnati
The American Sign museum is a must for anyone interested in the art and design of advertising. Having recently heard about an independent film on sign painting, this museum piqued my interest—as handmade signs age, it's phenomenal the way that they become art (just take a walk through the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood to see plenty of examples, fading on brick walls). The museum found a permanent home in 2012, and is an important & interesting look at an industry that, somewhat ironically, is often taken for granted.