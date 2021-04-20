Where are you going?
American Sign Museum

1330 Monmouth Avenue
Website
| +1 513-541-6366
All Signs Point to Cincinnati Cincinnati Ohio United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 4pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 4pm

The American Sign museum is a must for anyone interested in the art and design of advertising. Having recently heard about an independent film on sign painting, this museum piqued my interest—as handmade signs age, it's phenomenal the way that they become art (just take a walk through the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood to see plenty of examples, fading on brick walls). The museum found a permanent home in 2012, and is an important & interesting look at an industry that, somewhat ironically, is often taken for granted.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

