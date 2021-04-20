Afternoon Tea at American Girl Place
Treat your favorite little girl to afternoon tea at the American Girl Place Cafe. You’ll first have to brave the store, as the restaurant is hidden in the back of the top floor, but once you've arrived even dolls get their own chairs and place settings. Tea begins with warm cinnamon rolls before tiny finger sandwiches, fruit kabobs, teas, and hot chocolates. Everything comes in miniature for small fingers,and the dessert tray has multiple tarts, fruit options, jello, and sometimes chocolate mousse in a flower planter with a candy flower. The tea is designed with whimsy and fun, the servers are attentive, and the whole experience makes a little girl feel like a proper lady. Tea seatings at 4pm and reservations recommended.