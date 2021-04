Fight Cancer While You Shop

Tucked away in West Seattle , this little thrift shop isn’t as big as some of Seattle’s other stores, but that also means fewer people know about it. While their normal prices can be a bit high, the 50% off and $1 sales make for serious bargains: the last time I was there, I got a $1 framed oil painting and a copper mug. The ladies who work there are fun to talk to and understand the value of a good deal, so ask them where the best bargains are hidden.