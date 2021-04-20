American Banjo Museum

Get your banjo on in Oklahoma
"Just 15 minutes." That was our friend Jamie's promise, and all we thought we'd be able to take of a banjo museum. An hour later, we were still there, gazing longingly at the instruments, cooing over the inlays. Turns out banjos are pretty beautiful things, especially when they're 100 years old (and aren't being played, boom boom!) The instrument's history is wrapped up in the broader history of America and the exhibits tell both stories in a fascinating way. A worthwhile stop if you're in Oklahoma City!