Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

American Banjo Museum

9 East Sheridan Avenue
Website
| +1 405-604-2793
Get your banjo on in Oklahoma Oklahoma City Oklahoma United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 6pm

Get your banjo on in Oklahoma

"Just 15 minutes." That was our friend Jamie's promise, and all we thought we'd be able to take of a banjo museum. An hour later, we were still there, gazing longingly at the instruments, cooing over the inlays. Turns out banjos are pretty beautiful things, especially when they're 100 years old (and aren't being played, boom boom!) The instrument's history is wrapped up in the broader history of America and the exhibits tell both stories in a fascinating way. A worthwhile stop if you're in Oklahoma City!
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points