Sunrise in Amed
Going to Amed feels a bit like stepping out of the real world and into a sleepy fishing village from a bygone era. There is absolutely nothing to do but read, sleep, swim and snorkel or dive. Waking up before dawn to watch the sun rise behind the hundreds of boats on the horizon is without a doubt one of the most beautiful sights you'll see in Bali
, so if you're not an early riser you should make the effort at least one day. You can always snooze the afternoon away in a hammock anyway. There are plenty of cheap places to stay in Amed and a few more luxurious hotels as well, but internet and phone signals can be erratic, food often leaves much to be desired and there is no ATM for miles. All is forgiven though as there are few places on the island where you'll feel as relaxed and unbothered as you will in Amed.