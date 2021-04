AMC Westminster Promenade 24 10655 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020, USA

Immerse Yourself In an IMAX Movie If you’ve never seen a movie on the big, big screen before then take the opportunity to check it out. Far from your usual cineplex experience, the all-encompassing sound and vision of IMAX puts a whole new spin on the movies. There are usually at least four different films to choose from and if there is a 3D option, I’d say go for it; immerse yourself in the director’s world.