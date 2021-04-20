Where are you going?
AMC Downtown Disney 24 with Dine-in Theatres

1500 East Buena Vista Drive
| +1 407-827-1308
Flicks & Forks Orlando Florida United States

Flicks & Forks

Fork & Screen takes movies to the next level, with plush seating, service, food, and drinks. Combining dinner and a movie is entertainment multi-tasking at its best. Get the evening started here, then hit Downtown Disney for nightlife.
By Todd

Beth Bursley
over 3 years ago

See it here

I believe it is now Disney springs. Great selection of movies. Great place to go to get out of the FL heat . Highly recommend.

