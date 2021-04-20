AMC Downtown Disney 24 with Dine-in Theatres
1500 East Buena Vista Drive
| +1 407-827-1308
Flicks & ForksFork & Screen takes movies to the next level, with plush seating, service, food, and drinks. Combining dinner and a movie is entertainment multi-tasking at its best. Get the evening started here, then hit Downtown Disney for nightlife.
I believe it is now Disney springs. Great selection of movies. Great place to go to get out of the FL heat . Highly recommend.