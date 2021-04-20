Amber Fort

A Model Palace
Situated high on a hill, and overlooking Maota Lake, is the Amber Palace. This is one of the most popular places to visit in the Jaipur area. It is also one of the 'coolest' places to visit as well. This holds true for two main reasons: 1) water is cascaded throughout the palace, and acts to cool the winds that pass over it, thus literally creating a cooler atmosphere, and 2) the palace encompasses four sprawling levels that play out over varying elevations, which I decided on my visit would make for the ultimate game of laser tag, which would also be very cool. And while the photo above may look like a small-scale model, I can assure you that the Amber Palace really is that picture perfect.