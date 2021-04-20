Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amber Fort

Devisinghpura, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
+91 141 253 0293
A Model Palace Jaipur India

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5:30pm, 6:30pm - 9:15pm

A Model Palace

Situated high on a hill, and overlooking Maota Lake, is the Amber Palace. This is one of the most popular places to visit in the Jaipur area. It is also one of the 'coolest' places to visit as well. This holds true for two main reasons: 1) water is cascaded throughout the palace, and acts to cool the winds that pass over it, thus literally creating a cooler atmosphere, and 2) the palace encompasses four sprawling levels that play out over varying elevations, which I decided on my visit would make for the ultimate game of laser tag, which would also be very cool. And while the photo above may look like a small-scale model, I can assure you that the Amber Palace really is that picture perfect.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30