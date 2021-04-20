Elephant Ride to Amber Fort, Jaipur India

At the base of the fort, you can either decide to walk up the hill or take an elephant ride. Naturally we chose "elephant"! Our guide told us we needed to ask permission from the mahout before taking pictures of the elephants. The mahout was quick to agree, but as soon as we were done, he told us we now needed to pay the elephant for the picture. So we put 20 Rs. in the elephants trunk, and he hands it to the mahout. What an awesome scam! I think I need an elephant!



Also, there are lots of guys trying to sell you stuff here, like carved sandalwood elephants and trinkets, beaded elephant ornaments, etc. Something you have to learn the hard way is that you must ignore them completely if you do not want to buy. I know this goes against everything you've been taught in polite society. Saying "no thank you" only makes them hit on you harder, now that they have your attention. But they have to make a living too, and you know you need souvenirs, so just bargain as hard as you can and get a good deal. You should see my awesome carved sandalwood elephant!