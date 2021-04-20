Amazon Books

Visit Amazon's First Bookstore
Yes, it’s true: the world’s biggest online bookseller has a brick-and-mortar store in Seattle. Located in the University Village, an upscale outdoor mall, the modestly-sized shop feels much like a typical bookstore with a few notable exceptions. The inventory mostly comprises books rated 4 stars and above on Amazon, and because in-store prices match online ones, you have to scan a book in order to find its current price. Theories abound as to Amazon’s plans for the store—but if you can’t contain your curiosity, it’s worth a look for the novelty value.