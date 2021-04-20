Amaya Hills Hotel Amaya Hills, Herrassagala, Kandy 20000, Sri Lanka

Egg Hoppers My favorite breakfast on earth is a Sri Lankan egg hopper. The hopper itself is a thin crispy crepe made by covering a round frying pan, deep but small in circumference, with a thin layer of batter. After the batter is swirled around the pan, an egg is added and the whole thing is covered and left to set. Soon the crepe-basket is cooked and the egg inside is perfect - the white is set leaving the yolk runny. Add a spoonful of pol sambal (a fluffy, spicy condiment made of coconut shreds and chili) and you'll be happy as a clam. If you find yourself in Sri Lanka, don't miss the chance to start your day with one of these.