Amawele's South African Kitchen

101 Spear St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
| +1 415-536-5900
Mon - Fri 11am - 2:30pm

Located in historic Rincon Center, this little spot has a great offering of Southern African food, which is fairly hard to find in San Francisco. Amawele means twins and the two sisters who created this lunch spot have designed a great menu of multicultural sources. Utilizing Cookery a type of cooking practiced by the indigenous people of South Africa heavily influenced by immigration and emigration.

I personally like the Frikadella Slap Chip Roll. It's South African meatballs marinated with mint, onions, basil, green peppers flavored with fennel, lavender basil and thyme served in a bread roll with grilled onions and vinegar fries. Yum!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

