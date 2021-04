Amawele's South African Kitchen in San Francisco

Located in historic Rincon Center, this little spot has a great offering of Southern African food, which is fairly hard to find in San Francisco . Amawele means twins and the two sisters who created this lunch spot have designed a great menu of multicultural sources. Utilizing Cookery a type of cooking practiced by the indigenous people of South Africa heavily influenced by immigration and emigration.I personally like the Frikadella Slap Chip Roll. It's South African meatballs marinated with mint, onions, basil, green peppers flavored with fennel, lavender basil and thyme served in a bread roll with grilled onions and vinegar fries. Yum!