Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
U Bein Bridge Amarapura Myanmar

U Bein Bridge

I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that walk back and forth across the bridge all day long. Must see!
By Dani Vernon

AFAR Explorer
almost 6 years ago

Amarapura

Went out by boat to watch one of the most beautiful sunsets looking through the bridge.
Had sparkling wine and wonderful canapes. It was amazing.

