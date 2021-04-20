Hidden Oasis in Remote Rajasthan
Frankly I am at a loss of words to properly describe my first Aman experience. But I tell you this: if you can EVER wing a stay here, or at any other Aman Resort... DO. IT. Right from the start the way I was welcomed at Amanbagh got under my skin, and found its way straight into my heart. Every single person I encountered at Amanbagh took time to speak with me, share their lives and in turn were quite curious about me. Beautifully, this open exchange continued outside the property's boundaries just the same. Approximately 200 people work at Amanbagh, and about 60% of them are from the local communities. This means that when you're going for an early morning walk with the lovely Sita Ram (Amanbagh's resident wildlife and bird expert), or visit the surrounding villages – you quickly become part of daily life in the valley, even if its just for a short while... In addition, there are a number of amazing excursions from this property, such as the haunted city of Bangarh (a protected National Heritage site), the Temple Town of Neelkanth, and quite a few others.