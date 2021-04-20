Where are you going?
The Aman Tokyo: Sky High in Ometachi Tokyo Japan
Aman Tokyo: The City's Most Spacious Rooms

The suites at the new Aman Tokyo—slated to open this fall at the top of the Otemachi Tower—are as stylish as they are spacious, a rare find in this space-poor city. The Aman is just a 10-minute walk from Nihonbashi, so stay here or drop by to stroll the hotel’s Otemachi Forest: nearly an acre of oak and gingko trees brought in from Kimitsu, a city famous for its autumn leaves.

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
By Afar Magazine

Andrew Richdale
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

The Aman Tokyo: Sky High in Ometachi

There are so many things that stand out about the Aman Tokyo--the stoically calm spa, the epic entrance, the 40-story-high views--but most unique to the city? The large rooms. Even the base level rooms are 764 square feet, with tubs that look out onto the city.

