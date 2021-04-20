Aman Tokyo

Aman Tokyo: The City's Most Spacious Rooms The suites at the new Aman Tokyo—slated to open this fall at the top of the Otemachi Tower—are as stylish as they are spacious, a rare find in this space-poor city. The Aman is just a 10-minute walk from Nihonbashi, so stay here or drop by to stroll the hotel’s Otemachi Forest: nearly an acre of oak and gingko trees brought in from Kimitsu, a city famous for its autumn leaves.



This appeared in the October 2014 issue.