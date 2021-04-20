Aman-i-Khás Village- Sherpur Khiljipur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan 322001, India

Tiger Country Glamping Arriving at this insanely beautiful luxury wilderness camp located on the fringe of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is akin to time travel.



10 Mughal-style, air-conditioned (!), 6 ft high tents provide utterly breathtaking accommodations. They echo the rich Moghul traveling tents of bygone days with ‘rooms’ separated by cotton drapes. The tents even have a shower, soaking tub and separate toilet.



But the secret weapon of Aman-I-Khás is the batman–your own private butler.



I'd thought I'd gone to heaven. I have NEVER been taken care of like this in my life.



Noteworthy excursions from the camp are first and foremost the tiger safaris into Ranthambore National Park, and an early morning hike to the old Ranthambore Fort.