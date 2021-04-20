Amalgamated Clothing 1904 Mt Vernon Ave

Vintage Delights at Amalgamated Clothing Vintage aficionados will be in heaven at Amalgamated Clothing. The store has enough to keep shoppers browsing for hours through racks packed full of classic clothing, accessories, and treasures that date from the 1920s through the late '60s. Even men will find an extensive collection of rare retro finds.



The business started out as a warehouse wardrobe supplier to Broadway and theater productions, as well as to television shows such as HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Mildred Pierce. A store was eventually opened to accommodate the overflow of inventory. From art deco to rockabilly and mod, clothing lovers are sure to be inspired.