Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amalgamated Clothing

1904 Mt Vernon Ave
Website
Vintage Delights at Amalgamated Clothing Alexandria Virginia United States

Vintage Delights at Amalgamated Clothing

Vintage aficionados will be in heaven at Amalgamated Clothing. The store has enough to keep shoppers browsing for hours through racks packed full of classic clothing, accessories, and treasures that date from the 1920s through the late '60s. Even men will find an extensive collection of rare retro finds.

The business started out as a warehouse wardrobe supplier to Broadway and theater productions, as well as to television shows such as HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Mildred Pierce. A store was eventually opened to accommodate the overflow of inventory. From art deco to rockabilly and mod, clothing lovers are sure to be inspired.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points