Amaan Bungalows, Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar Unnamed Road

Amaan Bungalows - My fave hideout I come to this place again and again with my family because it is just so reasonably priced!

Set on the white sands of Nungwi beach, it's rooms have a beautiful view of the sea, opt for a beach front room and at high tide the sea comes right to your veranda.

The restaurant serves good fresh seafood and pizzas which go easy on the wallet too.

In the late afternoon it's happy hour. Time to sip your cocktail and take a dip in the sea at high tide when the waters reach right up to the wooden stilted beach bar. As the sun sets the wooden dhows sail close by, often with lots of happy people sipping a beer on their sundowner cruise.

An excellent chilled out place indeed.