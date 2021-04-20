Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa

Camino Pukará s/n, Suchor,, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile
Website
| +56 2 2912 3945
Decompress & Explore at this Desert Outpost San Pedro de Atacama Chile
Check Availability >

Decompress & Explore at this Desert Outpost

Located outside the dusty adobe town of San Pedro de Atacama in a stunningly red, earthy valley, this rustic, chic lodge is the perfect place to marry exploration of the Atacama Desert with some necessary decompression.

Head out on daily treks and expeditions to explore everything from the Tatio geysers to Altiplanic lagoons, great salt flat, or petroglyphs. Back at the hotel, leave some sun-kissed afternoons for reading a book on the series of terraces with private pools or let one of the masseuses knead your muscles in the Puri spa.

After dinner, there are pisco sours by the fire spit, or find a quiet corner to stargaze with your honey. Far away from the town light, the Milky Way can be seen with the naked eye.

Photo: Francisco Ramirez (Eat Wine Blog)
By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points