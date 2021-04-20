Alto Atacama Desert Lodge & Spa Camino Pukará s/n, Suchor,, San Pedro de Atacama, Región de Antofagasta, Chile

Decompress & Explore at this Desert Outpost Located outside the dusty adobe town of San Pedro de Atacama in a stunningly red, earthy valley, this rustic, chic lodge is the perfect place to marry exploration of the Atacama Desert with some necessary decompression.



Head out on daily treks and expeditions to explore everything from the Tatio geysers to Altiplanic lagoons, great salt flat, or petroglyphs. Back at the hotel, leave some sun-kissed afternoons for reading a book on the series of terraces with private pools or let one of the masseuses knead your muscles in the Puri spa.



After dinner, there are pisco sours by the fire spit, or find a quiet corner to stargaze with your honey. Far away from the town light, the Milky Way can be seen with the naked eye.



Photo: Francisco Ramirez (Eat Wine Blog)