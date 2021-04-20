Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten
One of Stuttgart’s most luxurious hotels, this five-star property offers just over 100 guest rooms, surrounded by attractive castle gardens. The elegant accommodations feature natural color schemes and sophisticated touches like deep baths, large work desks, and flat-screen TVs. There’s also a wide selection of gourmet dining options on-site, including the Michelin-starred Weinwirtschaft | Weingut Franz Keller, which pairs regional cuisine with top wines from Germany, France, and the New World; Leysieffer Café, a classic coffeehouse with snacks, pastries, and afternoon tea; and John Cranko Lounge, offering a wide selection of wine, beer, and cocktails. Best of all, the hotel is across the street from the main train station and just a stone’s throw from many of Stuttgart’s main sights, shops, and restaurants.