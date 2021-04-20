Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten

Schillerstraße 23, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
Website
| +49 711 20260
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany
Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten Stuttgart Germany

More info

Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten

One of Stuttgart’s most luxurious hotels, this five-star property offers just over 100 guest rooms, surrounded by attractive castle gardens. The elegant accommodations feature natural color schemes and sophisticated touches like deep baths, large work desks, and flat-screen TVs. There’s also a wide selection of gourmet dining options on-site, including the Michelin-starred Weinwirtschaft | Weingut Franz Keller, which pairs regional cuisine with top wines from Germany, France, and the New World; Leysieffer Café, a classic coffeehouse with snacks, pastries, and afternoon tea; and John Cranko Lounge, offering a wide selection of wine, beer, and cocktails. Best of all, the hotel is across the street from the main train station and just a stone’s throw from many of Stuttgart’s main sights, shops, and restaurants.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points