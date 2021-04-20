Where are you going?
Alte Kanzlei

Schillerpl. 5A, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
| +49 711 294457
Alte Kanzlei Stuttgart Germany

Sun 9am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am

Located neatly between Rathausplatz and Schlossplatz, opposite the Altes Schloss, the Alte Kanzlei occupies a 16th-century building and serves a fantastically traditional menu of Swabian specialties. Standouts include Maultaschen (meat-filled ravioli), Käsespätzle (cheese-covered noodles), and desserts like Ofenschlupfer (a bread pudding smothered in vanilla sauce), but there’s also fish, steak, and lighter fare should you want something more international. Despite the restaurant’s historic venue, it feels thoroughly modern thanks to clean white walls, blonde-wood chairs, and brass light fixtures hanging over a brightly lit bar. Guests can also look forward to a great selection of beer and wine, plus generally friendly and welcoming service.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

