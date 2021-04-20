Alte Kanzlei
Located neatly between Rathausplatz and Schlossplatz, opposite the Altes Schloss, the Alte Kanzlei occupies a 16th-century building and serves a fantastically traditional menu of Swabian specialties. Standouts include Maultaschen
(meat-filled ravioli), Käsespätzle
(cheese-covered noodles), and desserts like Ofenschlupfer
(a bread pudding smothered in vanilla sauce), but there’s also fish, steak, and lighter fare should you want something more international. Despite the restaurant’s historic venue, it feels thoroughly modern thanks to clean white walls, blonde-wood chairs, and brass light fixtures hanging over a brightly lit bar. Guests can also look forward to a great selection of beer and wine, plus generally friendly and welcoming service.