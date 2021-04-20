Alte Friesenstube
Regarded as one of the best restaurants on Sylt, Alte Friesenstube serves mainly regional fish and meat dishes, including a famous North Sea Pannfisch. Dating back to the mid-17th century, the building itself is wonderfully traditional, with a classic thatched roof and a deeply romantic interior full of period antiques, lots of wood and traditional tiles, and top-notch tableware. Dishes tend toward the elegant, ranging from lobster and roasted duck to locally raised lamb and fish wrapped in prosciutto. If it’s warm outside, request a table in the charming garden, and be sure to pair your meal with one of the great European wines on offer. Non-German speakers will be delighted to know that the restaurant has English menus available to diners.