Alte Friesenstube

Gaadt 4, 25980 Sylt, Germany
Website
| +49 4651 1228
More info

Tue - Sun 5:30pm - 10pm

Regarded as one of the best restaurants on Sylt, Alte Friesenstube serves mainly regional fish and meat dishes, including a famous North Sea Pannfisch. Dating back to the mid-17th century, the building itself is wonderfully traditional, with a classic thatched roof and a deeply romantic interior full of period antiques, lots of wood and traditional tiles, and top-notch tableware. Dishes tend toward the elegant, ranging from lobster and roasted duck to locally raised lamb and fish wrapped in prosciutto. If it’s warm outside, request a table in the charming garden, and be sure to pair your meal with one of the great European wines on offer. Non-German speakers will be delighted to know that the restaurant has English menus available to diners.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

