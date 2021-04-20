Alta CA [CLOSED] 1420 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

Dining in the Shadow of Twitter, at Alta CA The Mid-Market neighborhood is getting some massive reboot/revitalization/gentrification thanks largely to the thousands of Twitter employees who now swarm the neighborhood (Market Street between approximately 6th Street and South Van Ness). New condos, restaurants, and bars are springing up to fill the needs of this affluent cohort.



Alta CA is Daniel Patterson's venture into the area. (He also owns Coi in North Beach and Plum and Haven in Oakland.) The space is beautiful, with pendant-shaped lights illuminating the central bar area and the 65-seat dining room.



Patterson does beautiful things with vegetables, such as a root vegetable salad featuring parsnips, carrots, and fennel and garnished with dried veggie chips. The humble cracked wheat porridge is rich and buttery, topped with mushrooms. Meat dishes don't fall down on the job, either. Oxtail and chickpea fritters are meltingly delicious. Desserts are simple—only soft-serve ice cream—but served in intriguing combinations, like a take on rocky road.